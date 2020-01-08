iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $326.43

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $326.43 and last traded at $326.36, with a volume of 177191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

