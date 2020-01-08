iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Increased by Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,338 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 12.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

ISTB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. 4,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

