Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

IRTC traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.24. 5,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.68. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 66.3% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

