Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 430 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 54.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 333,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,249,000 after buying an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 257.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.12. 115,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.