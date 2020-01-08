Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NYSE PG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

