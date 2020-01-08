Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $46,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,764.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $142.69 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.27.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

