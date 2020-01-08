Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

