Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $76.03. 59,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,107. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

