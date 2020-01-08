Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 1,217,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

