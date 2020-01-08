Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,392,000 after buying an additional 319,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.27. 1,319,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,961. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.