Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,795. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

