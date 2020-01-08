Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.60. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,646. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.15.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,380.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

