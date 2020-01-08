IOST Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $59.84 million and $23.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BigONE, Livecoin and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.59 or 0.05788684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001136 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, GOPAX, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bitkub, Upbit, BitMax, IDEX, BitMart, Bitrue, ABCC, OKEx, Kucoin, IDAX, Zebpay, Hotbit, Coineal, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Huobi, Kyber Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Koinex, WazirX, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Binance, BigONE and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

