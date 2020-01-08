IONChain Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $222,761.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

