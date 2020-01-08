IONChain Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $1.40 million and $468,432.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

