Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 21,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,108,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

