Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Shares Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.59 and last traded at $55.60, approximately 3,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

