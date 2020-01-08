Invacio One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,762.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Invacio has a total market capitalization of $69,745.00 and approximately $3,762.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Invacio has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invacio alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035787 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00648139 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000781 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 24,238,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,136,858 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.