Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading Down 9.4%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 1,122,812 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 665,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inuvo by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inuvo by 214.2% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

