Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.73

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

IIJIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

