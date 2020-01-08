Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 315,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

INTC traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. 21,875,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,984,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.