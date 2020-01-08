Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.26 ($2.31) and last traded at A$3.23 ($2.29), approximately 205,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.22 ($2.28).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.11 million and a PE ratio of 25.43.

About Integrated Research (ASX:IRI)

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

