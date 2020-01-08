Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,626,000 after purchasing an additional 144,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,224,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 394,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

