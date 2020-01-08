Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.43

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.43 and traded as high as $21.60. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2,088 shares.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $414.30 million, a P/E ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. Insteel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

