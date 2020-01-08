Insmed’s (INSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.72. 1,123,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Insmed has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.