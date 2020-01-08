Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Sells 12,412 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $185,559.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,160. The stock has a market cap of $976.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

