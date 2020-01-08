Insider Selling: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. 1,516,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.46.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
