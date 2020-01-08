Insider Selling: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. 1,516,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.46.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.