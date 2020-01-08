Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman Sells 29,637 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00.

On Friday, November 15th, D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16.

Shares of CPT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. 532,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,651. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after buying an additional 832,501 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 94.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

