Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,922.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00.

NYSE AIR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.74. 268,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AAR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,276,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 11.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AAR by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 406,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

