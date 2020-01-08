Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,840.00 ($30,382.98).

Shares of ASX:TGF traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.07 ($1.47). 64,222 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 million and a P/E ratio of -31.85. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.82 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of A$2.50 ($1.77). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.01.

Get Tribeca Global Natural Resources alerts:

About Tribeca Global Natural Resources

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.