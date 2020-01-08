Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,840.00 ($30,382.98).
Shares of ASX:TGF traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.07 ($1.47). 64,222 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 million and a P/E ratio of -31.85. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.82 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of A$2.50 ($1.77). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.01.
About Tribeca Global Natural Resources
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.