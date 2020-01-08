InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Sasol (OTCMKTS:SSL) Financial Contrast

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -22.83% -8.72% -4.85% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

This table compares InPlay Oil and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $58.96 million 0.60 -$6.63 million N/A N/A Sasol $14.35 billion 0.95 $303.01 million $2.17 10.02

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InPlay Oil and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 1 3 4 0 2.38

Summary

Sasol beats InPlay Oil on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

