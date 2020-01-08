Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Inovalon traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth $4,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Inovalon by 437.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,516,000 after buying an additional 77,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovalon by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

