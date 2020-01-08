Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF) rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 101,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of $13.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.06.

In other Infinity Lithium news, insider Ryan Parkin 8,140,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, a mineral development company, explores for mineral properties in Spain. Its flagship project is the San Jose lithium-tin project located in the western Spanish region of Extremadura. The company was formerly known as Plymouth Minerals Limited and changed its name to Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited in March 2018.

