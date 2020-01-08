Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $23.16.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,653,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

