IG Gold Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,089.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and TRX Market.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

999 (999) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038118 BTC.

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC, TRX Market and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

