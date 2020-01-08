IBM Retirement Fund Sells 269 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,567. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $101.46 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.