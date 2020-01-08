IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $99,849,000. Finally, Mirova raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 431,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.98. The stock had a trading volume of 917,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,753. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.64 and a 52 week high of $330.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

