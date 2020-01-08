IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.38. 2,847,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,059. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.38.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

