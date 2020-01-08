IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.13 Million

Analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report sales of $299.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $303.00 million. IBERIABANK posted sales of $265.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. 22,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,605. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

