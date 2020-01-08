i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $39.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.25 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $162.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.92 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $174.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $801.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

