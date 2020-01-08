I Minerals (CVE:IMA) Stock Price Up 25%

I Minerals Inc (CVE:IMA) rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 64,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 45,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

About I Minerals (CVE:IMA)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops potassium-feldspar, quartz, halloysite, and kaolin and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

