Hydro Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $833,133.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.86 or 0.05952698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027053 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00034746 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx, IDAX, DEx.top, IDEX, Mercatox, Upbit, Fatbtc, BitMart and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

