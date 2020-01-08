Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $400.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $378.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.17.

Shares of HUM opened at $366.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.32. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $372.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Humana by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,481,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

