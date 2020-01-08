Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have commented on HUD. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson by 729.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,234. Hudson has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hudson’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

