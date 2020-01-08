Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Loop Capital

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen dropped their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Hub Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

