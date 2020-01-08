Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $135.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,419.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.31 per share, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

