Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $13.10 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRZN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.37.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.12. 499,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.