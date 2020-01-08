Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.48. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

