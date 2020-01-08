Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after acquiring an additional 614,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.14. 295,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day moving average of $221.60. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.