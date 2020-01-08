HiCoin Market Cap Hits $708,673.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $708,673.00 and approximately $446.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. In the last week, HiCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

